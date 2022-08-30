SECR cancels trains in view of works at Kachewani station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

(File Photo) Due to works taken up at Kachewani station of Nagpur division in South East Central Railway, some of the trains have been cancelled. The South Central Railway (SCR) to clear extra rush is running special trains between Secunderabad-Tirupati.

Hyderabad: Due to works taken up at Kachewani station of Nagpur division in South East Central Railway, some of the trains have been cancelled, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The cancelled services include Train No. 12771 Secunderabad – Raipur on August 31 and September 2 and Train No. 12772 Raipur – Secunderabad cancelled on September 1 and 3.

Meanwhile, due to traffic block of Platform No. 2 at Gonda station for Washable Apron of North Eastern Railway, Train No.02575 Hyderabad-Gorakhpur will be short terminated at Gomti Nagar on September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7. Also, Train No.02576 Gorakhpur-Hyderabad will short originate at Gomti Nagar on September 4, 11, 18, 25 and October 2.

Special Trains:

The South Central Railway (SCR) to clear extra rush is running special trains between Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad. Accordingly, Train No. 07120 Secunderabad-Tirupati will depart at 6.15 pm on August 31 and arrive the next day at 8.45 am and Train No. 07121 Tirupati-Secunderabad will depart at 9.10 pm on September 1 and arrive the next day at 9.30 am.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa and Renigunta stations in both the directions.