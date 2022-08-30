Hyderabad: US University Virtual Fairs 2022 to be held on Sept 3, 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Providing an online platform for students and their parents to interact with more than 100 accredited U.S. universities and colleges, the EducationUSA U.S. University Virtual Fairs 2022 will be held on September 3 and September 10. Providing an online platform for students and their parents to interact with more than 100 accredited U.S. universities and colleges, the EducationUSA U.S. University Virtual Fairs 2022 will be held on September 3 and September 10.

Hyderabad: Providing an online platform for students and their parents to interact with more than 100 accredited U.S. universities and colleges, the EducationUSA U.S. University Virtual Fairs 2022 will be held on September 3 and September 10. There is no participation fee, but registration is required.

For students seeking master’s or PhD programs in the United States, the EducationUSA U.S. University Graduate Virtual Fair 2022 will be on September 3 from 6 pm to 9 pm and the registration link is https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair22EmbWeb

Also Read BRAOU launches online sale of books for competitive exams

For high-school students seeking bachelor’s programs in the United States, EducationUSA U.S. University Undergraduate Virtual Fair 2022 will be on September 10 from 6 pm to 9 pm and the registration link is https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair22EmbWeb

According to a press release, the participating U.S. higher-education institutions offer a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels and are located throughout the United States. The fair attendees can learn about various programs and admission criteria at this virtual fair from the comfort of their homes.

The discussions with U.S. universities and EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Embassy representatives will help students make informed choices about U.S. higher education, learn about the U.S. student visa application process, and several other aspects of studying and living in the U.S.

“We encourage you to explore the diversity of U.S. study opportunities represented at the EducationUSA University Fairs and to look to EducationUSA for reliable information and support throughout your application process,” says Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina.

“We also encourage parents to participate in these virtual fairs and interact directly with representatives from U.S. higher-education institutions, from the comfort of their homes or offices,” says Adam Grotsky, Executive Director, United States-India Educational Foundation.