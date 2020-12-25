Section 144 imposed in Andhra’s Tadipatri

Curfew imposed after a clash broke out between supporters of YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy

By | Published: 10:05 am

Anantapur: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in Tadipatri town of Anantapur district on Thursday after a clash broke out between supporters of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Prabhakar Reddy.

To maintain the law and order in the area, Satya Yesubabu, Superintendent of Police, Anantapur, imposed Section 144 in Tadipatri.

“As per the order, not more than five people can gather at one place, and action will be taken on violators. Section 30 of the Police act is also imposed. Special Forces are deployed keeping law and order in mind,” said the SP.

This incident took place near Reddy’s house, where members of both groups pelted stones at each other leading to property damage and minor injuries to people. Few cars were vandalised and some people received minor injuries.

Police deployed heavy forces in the town, particularly at the residence of Reddy due to the tension prevailing in the Tadipatri town of Anantapur district.

Yesubabu further informed that Tadipatri and surrounding areas are under surveillance with CCTV Cameras and drones. “Anybody whose so ever disturbs the law and order will not be spared,” he added.