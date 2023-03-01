Section 144 to remain in force for one week from Thursday in Bhupalpally

SP J Surender Reddy has promulgated orders under Section 144 CrPC in Bhupalpally municipality limits for one week in a preventive measure to check possible clashes between BRS and Congress workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Bhupalpally SP J Surender Reddy

Bhupalpally: In a preventive measure to check possible clashes between BRS and Congress workers, Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy has promulgated orders under Section 144 CrPC in Bhupalpally municipality limits for one week from Thursday. In a press note, he appealed to leaders of political parties to remain calm and not to resort to any kind of activity to disturb normal life.

“To maintain law and order, we will not allow anyone for the open debates or any other activity aimed at displaying their might,” he said, and asked the people not to come out of their house without any need. The police have taken this decision in the wake of clashes between BRS and Congress workers in which a police officer was also injured on Tuesday during TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s padayatra.

Also Read Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy refutes allegations of land grabbing

“We have booked cases against both the parties in connection with Tuesday’s clashes,” the SP said.