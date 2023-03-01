Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy refutes allegations of land grabbing

Addressing a press meet along with his wife and BRS district president Jyothi, he said he had not taken a single rupee from anybody after coming into politics.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy with his wife addressing a press meet at Bhupalpally on Wednesday.

Bhupalpally: Local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy has refuted allegations of land grabbing made against him by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. He also dared Revanth Reddy to an open debate on the allegations at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Bhupalpally on Thursday.

Addressing a press meet along with his wife and BRS district president Jyothi, he said he had not taken a single rupee from anybody after coming into politics. “I have sold many of my assets since I came to politics. I have not encroached upon any land at Varikolepally and Kummaripally village of Chityal mandal. If you (Congress leaders) have guts, come for an open discussion on your allegations in Bhupalpally,” he said.

Also Read KTR announces Rs 50 crore for Bhupalpally town development

Refuting allegations that there was no development in Bhupalpally constituency, he said a medical college had been sanctioned in Bhupalpally, and an outer ring road was also been sanctioned recently. “Bhupalpally residents are getting water supply through taps,” he said. The BRS leader also said Congress workers were responsible for the clash between the Congress and BRS during Revanth Reddy’s padayatra on Tuesday.