Sector Officers, police force must work together to conduct fair elections: Returning Officer Ronald Rose

One Sector Officer and Police Sector Officer have been appointed for every 10 to 12 polling stations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Ross in an awareness program with Sector Officers and Police Officers on Saturday suggested joint action to ensure that the upcoming elections are free and fair. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand also participated in the meeting.

One Sector Officer and Police Sector Officer have been appointed for every 10 to 12 polling stations. These officials were directed to provide complete information on the mapping of polling stations along with checking mobile connectivity by September 30.

Rose said while a route map of polling stations would be made available to people for accessibility, no one else should be allowed within 200 meters of the polling station. Drinking water facilities, electricity, toilets, and ramps for the physically challenged and elderly, should also be arranged, he added.

The Commissioner further stressed on creating awareness about the newly established polling stations, and EVM machines. Informing that officers of the Election Commission of India would be visiting the State soon, he asked the officials to prepare a communication plan.

Irrespective of possessing a valid Voter ID, citizens can vote only if their name is on the electoral roll. Any doubts regarding the right to vote will be resolved through 1950 helpline which will operate 24 hours after the notification of the election.

Anand directed the police officers to explain information on vulnerable areas to election observers.

Also Read Muslim man installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad portraying harmony, brotherhood