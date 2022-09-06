KTR announces big plans for cyclists in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:31 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a cycle track with solar roofing along the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Hyderabad: The State government is planning to build another 46 km cycle track around Gandipet, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Tuesday.

The Minister also said the government was considering the requests to allow bicycles inside the metro rail trains. The track along ORR was proposed to promote non-motorised transport solutions, he said, adding that the track would be made available to people before next summer.

The Minister said Anantagiri Hills, Kotipalli Lake and parts of Vikarabad would also be developed into tourist locations.Educational Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, TRS MLC P Mahender Reddy, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and others participated in the event.