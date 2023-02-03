Secunderabad Military Hospital celebrates ‘World Cancer Day’

A pledge was taken by all unit personnel on avoiding the consumption of tobacco, alcohol

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

World Cancer Day celebrations at Military Hospital Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Military Hospital Secunderabad kick-started the celebrations of ‘World Cancer Day’ on Friday with a cycle rally flagged off by Colonel Nikhat Jahan, intensivist at the hospital.

The celebrations began with the ribbon cutting by the youngest soldier of the unit and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) posters regarding cancer were displayed in the hospital premises. A pledge was taken by all unit personnel on avoiding the consumption of tobacco, alcohol and a poster competition was organised for the children of unit personnel.

Also Read Union govt admits to constituting committee on SCB’s merger with GHMC

An awareness lecture on cancer by Lieutenant Colonel Shweta Prasad followed by a interactive session was held at MCEME auditorium, Secunderabad while students of the School of Nursing Military Hospital, Secunderabad, presented a mime on cancer prevention and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Brigadier Sanjay Singh, Commandant, Military Hospital Secunderabad who spoke on the occasion, emphasised on cancer prevention.

A cancer screening camp will be held on Saturday at the hospital.