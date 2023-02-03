Union govt admits to constituting committee on SCB’s merger with GHMC

Telangana government has been demanding the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment Board with GHMC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: The union Government said a committee has been constituted to look into the details of proposed modalities for excision of civil areas of Secunderabad Cantonment with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told Congress MP A Revanth Reddy in Lok Sabha that any decision regarding excision of civil areas of Secunderabad Cantonment and their merger with adjoining municipality would be taken after consultation with all stakeholders.

Referring to the Sumit Bose Committee, the minister said the committee informed that the cantonments have often not witnessed the benefits of urbanization to the extent of the neighboring city areas. The committee recognized the need for development of these areas as a major instrument for their growth and economic well-being, so that they grow in sync with the adjoining municipalities in the areas of housing, resource development, smart municipal solutions etc. aiming towards sustainable infrastructure and services for a better quality of life, he said. The Committee also recommended various steps for development of cantonment areas.

Telangana government has been demanding the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with GHMC. “We have been demanding the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment into GHMC for a long time. This will help the Telangana Government in taking forward SRDP & other infra projects expeditiously. It is the union Government’s adamant refusal to part with land that held up proposed skyways for over 7 years” KT Rama Rao had tweeted last month.