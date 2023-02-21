Secunderabad station upgradation: Temporary booking, RPF office works begin

The foundation work for the setting up of both temporary booking offices as well as new RPF building has commenced and these two structures are part of the utility shifting for undertaking the work at the main building site

Hyderabad: As part of the upgradation work of Secunderabad railway station undertaken as part of ‘Major Upgradation of Railway Stations’ project being taken up by the Ministry of Railway at a cost of nearly Rs 700 crore, the works for temporary booking and Railway Protection Force (RPF) office have commenced.

After completing the topography survey and soil investigation as part of redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station, works were proceeding rapidly for setting up of temporary offices so as to facilitate the construction of the main building area, without hindering the passenger services at the existing station, the railway officials said.

Simultaneously, to hasten the work at the main station building, plans for the new north terminal, south terminal, multi-level car parking, two level sky concourse and Foot over Bridges have been submitted by the contractor.

Officials said these structures were finalised keeping in view the need to have station buildings which will meet the needs of the passengers for the next 40 years.