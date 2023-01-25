Upgradation works of Secunderabad Railway Station at brisk pace

The Ministry of Railways, as part of the redevelopment of major railway stations, had identified Secunderabad as one of the stations

Hyderabad: The up-gradation work of the Secunderabad Railway Station is going on at a brisk pace so as to complete the works by October 2025. After completing the soil investigation work and topographic survey, work on the site layout and demarcation plan work is under progress.

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials said the upgraded station building will have a new state-of-the-art booking office. To accommodate this, as well as the Multi-Level car parking that will be coming up at the north-side of the existing station, the existing booking office would be shifted temporarily.

Accordingly, the existing two-wheeler parking has been shifted to alternate location near Gate No.3. Further, to accelerate the shifting of booking office, excavation work for the foundations of the temporary booking office is also under progress.

Similarly, after clearing the Old Railway Quarters, excavation work for laying the foundations for the new Railway Protection Force (RPF) Office is also under progress.

As the up-gradation work will involve release of significant structural materials, land has been allotted for not only establishing casting yard and work area, but also for stacking of released materials. This will help in proper and planned movement of materials between the site and the station, officials said.

The Ministry of Railways, as part of the redevelopment of major railway stations, had identified Secunderabad as one of the stations. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said work on the progress of this critical project is being monitored at every stage.