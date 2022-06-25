Secunderabad Station violence: Arrests of four recorded by Railway Police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: The arrest of Avula Subba Rao, the prime suspect in the Secunderabad Railway Station violence case was recorded along with that of three of his associates by the Government Railway Police on Friday night.

Subba Rao is the owner of Sai Defence Academy with its head office located in Narsaraopet of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He had previously worked with the Army as a nursing assistant before leaving the army in 2011. He started the coaching centre in 2014 at Guntur.

“Subba Rao along with his associates Malla Reddy, Shiva Kumar and Beesi Reddy provoked the job aspirants and provided logistics to them. A day prior to the incident, Subba Rao and his associates created several WhatsApp groups and asked the job aspirants to come to Secunderabad. He had also come from Narsaraopet and stayed at a lodge here,” GRP Superintendent (Secunderabad) B Anuradha said.

“Subba Rao asked his associates Malla Reddy, Shiva and Beesi Reddy to provoke the students and create disaster at the railway station and said he would fund them. On June 17, Shiva, Beesi Reddy and Malla Reddy also came to the railway station and pelted stones and burned the trains,” she said.

Subba Rao was monitoring the happenings from the lodge at Boduppal and immediately left the place for his native town.

The police took him into custody and on questioning, he admitted to his involvement. “The role of other owners of coaching centres is also being probed,” the official added.

The police have so far arrested around 66 persons in the case. The police invoked Sections 143,147,324,307,435,427,448,336,332,341,120 (B), 201 r/w 149 &147 of IPC, 145 (C), 150, 151, 152,153,154, 155, 156,174 (A), 162,164,166 of IPC and Section 3 and 5 of PDPP Act & 174 of CrPC.