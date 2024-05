| Secunderabad Tops Rainfall Charts With 136 8 Mm In Almost Two Hour Heavy Rains

Secunderabad tops rainfall charts with 136.8 mm in almost two-hour heavy rains

Secunderabad clocked 136.8 mm of rainfall by 7 pm and KPHB wasn't far behind, recording 102.3 mm of rain, while Chandanagar registered 86 mm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a dramatic turnaround in its weather fortunes on Tuesday as a prolonged rain deficit was swiftly compensated for by an intense over two-hour downpour.

Several neighborhoods experienced the brunt of the heavy rainfall, with Gajularamaram, Yousufguda, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Patancheruvu, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Quthbullahpur, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar, Jubilee Hills, and Kapra all reporting substantial rainfall amounts.

Secunderabad – 136.8 mm

KPHB – 102.3 mm

Chandanagar – 86 mm

Yousufguda – 82.5 mm

Lingampally – 76.8 mm

Khairatabad – 71.8 mm

Moosapet – 70.5 mm

Gachibowli – 63.8 mm