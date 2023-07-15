Secunderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat Express a hit among rail users

South Central Railway officials said the reservations in the train were also getting full sooner, given the demand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train, which was launched in January this year, has been receiving positive response from rail users.

The train which was launched connecting the two Telugu states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has become popular with the rail users from the city, running with an occupancy rate of not less than 121 per cent throughout the week in the month of July.

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials said the reservations in the train were also getting full sooner, given the demand. The travel time of normal passenger trains takes about 10 hours and the Vande Bharat train cuts that travel time to around 6.30 hours.

The train runs for six days in week (except Sundays) on Visakhapatnam –Vijayawada- Khammam-Warangal-Secunderabad route.