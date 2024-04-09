SCR announces 48 summer special trains

The special trains will run between various destinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 03:13 PM

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced running 48 summer special trains between various destinations. Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Nagarsol (07517) service will run between April 17 and May 29, and Nagarsol – Secunderabad (07518) service will run between April 18 and May 30.

The other summer special trains include Train No. 07165 between Hyderabad and Cuttack on Tuesdays i.e., April 16, 23 and 30, Train No. 07166 between Cuttack and Hyderabad on Wednesdays i.e., April 17, 24 and May 1.

Meanwhile the summer special Train No. 07123 will be operated between Secunderabad and Udaipur on Tuesdays i.e., April 16 and 23 and Train No. 07124 between Udaipur and Secunderabad on Saturdays i.e., April 20 and 27.

Enroute, Train No. 07165/07166 Hyderabad – Cuttack – Hyderabad special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anankapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar stations in both the directions.

Similarly, Train No. 07123/07124 Secunderabad – Udaipur – Secunderabad special trains will stop at Medchal, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Shujalpur, Ujjain, Nagda, Shamgarh, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Mavli Jn and Ranapratapnagar stations in both the directions.