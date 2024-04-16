| Scr To Operate Summer Specials Towards Up Bihar

SCR to operate summer specials towards UP/ Bihar

The Clone Special train will start before the regular Danapur Express (Secunderabad – Danapur).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: In order to clear the heavy rush of passengers travelling towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states from Telangana during the summer, South Central Railway (SCR) will operate Unreserved Clone weekly summer special trains towards Danapur.

The Clone Special train will start before the regular Danapur Express (Secunderabad – Danapur).

Also Read SCR announces 48 summer special trains

It is a weekly train which will be operated every Thursday from Secunderabad and every Saturday from Danapur. The trains will start its operation with effect from April 18 and continue next three months i.e., April, May and June 2024.

Huge number of public travel from the Telangana towards important cities like Itarsi, Prayagraj, Deendayal Upadhyay and Danapur stations.

In addition, Shramik workers who have settled or work in and around Hyderabad also travel to these regions to visit their home towns, especially during the holiday and summer season.

There is a regular Danapur Special Train starting from 09:25 am every day from Secunderabad to Danapur.