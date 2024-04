SCR summer special trains

To clear extra rush during summer season, SCR will also run certain weekly special trains between Secunderabad – Danapur – Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 10:12 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush travelling towards Odisha and West Bengal, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run certain unreserved summer special train services between Secunderabad and Santragachi (Howrah).

It is a weekly train which will be operated every Sunday from Secunderabad and Tuesday from Santragachi. Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Santragachi (07234) will run between April 28 and June 30 and Santragachi – Secunderabad (07235) service will run between April 30 and July 2.

Also Read SCR surpasses Rs 20,000 crore gross originating revenue milestone

To clear extra rush during summer season, SCR will also run certain weekly special trains between Secunderabad – Danapur – Secunderabad.

Accordingly, Secunderabad – Danapur (07647) service will run between April 27 and June 29 and Danapur – Secunderabad (07648) service will run between April 29 and July 1.