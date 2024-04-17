SCR surpasses Rs 20,000 crore gross originating revenue milestone

One of the major factors for this buoyancy in earnings was the major thrust given by the zone towards meeting passenger demand by continuous monitoring of demand and introducing new and special trains wherever necessary and augment the existing trains having demand by attaching extra coaches.

17 April 2024

Hyderabad: Building on its good performance in the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23, the South Central Railway (SCR) achieved yet another crucial milestone by surpassing Rs. 20,000 crore in Gross Originating Revenue during FY 2023-24.

It registered Rs.20, 339 crore in Gross Originating Revenue during the year, which is the highest-ever earnings since the inception of the Zone.

In FY 2023-24, as many as 6,921 extra coaches were attached on temporary basis in 117 trains to meet higher passenger demand. These initiatives have led to the zone achieving its best-ever Originating Passenger Earnings of Rs. 5,731.8 crore.

Another significant factor contributing to the record Originating Earnings was the unprecedented performance observed in the freight segment. In FY 2023-24, SCR achieved an originating freight revenue of Rs. 13,620 crore, marking the highest-ever figure and a 4.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, substantial enhancements were made to numerous essential Goods sheds to streamline loading and unloading processes for our freight customers, which helped SCR to achieve its highest-ever originating loading of 141.12 Million tonnes.

South Central Railway has also attained its best-ever revenue in other coaching segment during the year 2023-24. This includes parcel Revenue, Ticket Checking Revenue etc. The zone registered Rs. 512 Crore in other coaching segment during 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 414.87 crore during 2022-23.