Security supervisor stabbed to death by colleague in Dundigal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:24 AM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: A security supervisor was stabbed to death, allegedly by his colleague, following a tiff over duty assignment on Monday.

The victim, Arvind, worked as a security supervisor while the suspect Ravi, was a security guard in the same company.

On Monday, an argument took place between them over assigning of duties during which Ravi took a knife and stabbed Arvind indiscriminately. The injured was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.

A case was booked by the Dundigal police and investigation is on.