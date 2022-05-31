| See What Happens When The Travel Junkie In Sara Ali Khan Comes Out

See what happens when the travel junkie in Sara Ali Khan comes out!

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:44 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan is an actor who lives her life to the fullest and parties as hard as she works. We don’t mean parties in the literal sense but yes, the diva sure knows how to make time for herself to enjoy and rejuvenate. A travel enthusiast, Sara loves to explore different places whenever she gets time.

The gorgeous actor is currently holidaying in Istanbul, Turkey, spending her summer time with her friends Parth Mangla, Tanya Gharvi, and Rohan Shrestha. Sara made it a point to capture every moment and share it with her friends, followers, and fans on social media.

Suleymaniye Camii and Hagia Sophia were among the tourist spots that Sara visited in Istanbul. In one of her pictures from Hagia Sophia, she mentioned that it was the “Best experience in a long time”.

In one of her images, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor can also be seen enjoying a British breakfast in Istanbul.

The actor not only travels but also makes sweet and lovely short videos from the locations she goes, and she always starts the video by saying ‘Namaste Darshakon’, which drew the attention of many of her Instagram followers.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on a film called ‘Gaslight’, starring Vikrant Massey, as well as a yet-to-be-named feature with Vicky Kaushal.