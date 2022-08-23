| See What Rian Johnson Has To Say About Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Benoit Blanc is back to solve another mystery case in Rian Johnson's upcoming mystery blockbuster 'Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery'.

'Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery' will release on Netflix on December 23.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, who also co-produced it along with Ram Bergman, the animation film boasts of a stellar cast including the likes of Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

According to Johnson, Blanc’s penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film’s title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name. “I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” he says.

“This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass’. There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, “Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?” The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion’,” he adds.

