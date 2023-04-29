Seerat opens up on her journey from assistant choreographer to lead actor

On International Dance day, Seerat Kapoor opens up about her journey as a dancer and how it has shaped her career as a lead actor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Seerat Kapoor

Hyderabad: This International Dance Day, we celebrate the art of dance and the passion it ignites in people. Actor Seerat Kapoor is one such person who has always been in love with dancing. And on this special occasion, she opens up about her journey as a dancer and how it has shaped her career.

Seerat started dancing at a young age, and it soon became her first love. The actor is a trained dancer and ex-instructor from Ashley Lobo’s company, The Danceworx. She has trained in international styles such as ballet, funk, hip-hop, contemporary and street jazz, to name a few, and went on to become an assistant choreographer on Imtiaz Ali’s movie ‘Rockstar’.

Not only did she work behind the scenes, but she also made a small cameo in the song ‘Nadan Parindey’ per the team’s request.

Talking about how dance holds a special place in her heart, Seerat says, “I started learning dance at the age of 16. As a child, I always really enjoyed singing and dancing. It was my passion, which, now in hindsight, has mapped my foundation in the theatrical fields. As soon as I ventured into acting, I realised I was being moulded for the camera all these years. Musical theatre trained me to “face the camera and the big screen”.

She continues further, “I believe cinema is my karmabhoomi, but the stage is my janmabhoomi. I started out as a dancer, and the rush and the thrill has only grown over the years. I think if it wasn’t for acting, I would’ve definitely been in the field of performing arts.”

“Even now, I feel life has come a full circle because I am shooting a movie with Dil Raju where I play dancer’s character. This is indeed special for me,” she adds.

