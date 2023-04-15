Seerat Kapoor goes bold in backless top; fans go ga ga

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: One of the most popular actors, Seerat is a social bee who never fails to keep her fans updated with her updates from her personal and professional life. From glamorous appearances to casual outings, the actor never fails to mesmerise her fans with her sartorial picks and oh-so-glamorous looks.

Recently, she posted a photo on her Instagram handle and her fans couldn’t keep calm. In the photo, we see Seerat striking a stunning pose against a beautiful sunset. The actor can be seen flaunting her sexy, toned figure and back in blue denim jeans and a backless top. Seerat opted for a half hairdo, allowing her curls to look playful.

Sharing this picture on Instagram, she captioned the post as, “Right now, life feels like a movie ☀ #shootready”, and we wonder what she is hinting about.

As soon as Seerat shared this photo, fans swooped in with heart and fire emojis. One fan commented, “Hum kya yaha toh sooraj bhi pighal gaya (sic)” while another said, “Aap pahle se hi etni खूबसूरत थी या waqt ne kiya koi hasi sitam…❤❤❤ (sic).”

Well, this isn’t the first time Seerat has made us drool over her steamy pictures. In terms of her work, she will soon be playing the female lead in Dil Raju’s next production venture, which is yet to be titled.