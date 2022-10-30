| Seerat Kapoor Is Grateful For The Love Respect And Support Received From Both The Industries

Seerat Kapoor is ‘grateful for the love, respect and support received from both the industries’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:18 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: The popularity of South Indian movies has helped to break cultural and linguistic barriers, making stars from both industries gain popularity and recognition across the country. And now Seerat Kapoor will star in ‘Maarrich’, an upcoming whodunnit thriller alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor.

After delivering back-to-back hits in the Telugu industry, Seerat is now all set to make her big screen Bollywood debut with ‘Maarrich’. Expressing her excitement and experience filming the movie, the actor goes on to say, “It’s been an impeccable journey. I’m grateful for the love, respect and support I have received from both the industries.”

In terms of her professional career, Seerat will also be playing the female lead in Dil Raju’s next production venture, which is yet to be titled. She also gained praise and popularity for her song, ‘Slow Slow’ alongside Badshah.