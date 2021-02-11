Selection row: Complaint lodged against Hyderabad Cricket Association

Parents of cricket players approached the Human Rights Commission by stating that HCA has ignored the top performers while selecting the team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare tournament

Published: 10:04 pm

Hyderabad: The All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations on Thursday approached the Telangana State Human Rights Commission and lodged a complaint against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The president of the State wing of SC/ST Organisations, K Maheshwar Raj and parents of cricket players alleged that the HCA has ignored the top performers while selecting the team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare tournament.

Maheshwar said HCA selected players based on the political background rather than talent. He also alleged that HCA, led by former Indian captain and president Mohammad Azharuddin, did not adhere to the Lodha Committee reforms. “Parents are spending a lot of money for their children’s coaching but the talented cricketers are ignored and players with fewer credentials are being selected,” he said. He also sought the government’s interference in the matter.

