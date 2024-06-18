HCA power dispute case with TSSPDCL comes to end

Jaganmohan Rao said that the apex council cleared the pending power bills case with TSSPDCL since 2015. While the electricity bill of about Rs.1.64 crore was outstanding, around Rs.15 lakhs was paid as the first installment during the IPL.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 10:20 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Arshanapally Jaganmohan Rao and secretary Devraj put an end to the power dispute with Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

Rao said the remaining amount was thought to be paid in 4 to 5 installments but keeping in mind the reputation of HCA, it was decided to settle the total bill in single settlement. On Tuesday, he handed over an amount of Rs.1 crore 48 lakh 94 thousand 521 cheque to the (TSSPDCL) CMD Musharraf Ali Farooqui.

Mewanwhile, Jaganmohan Rao pleaded CMD Farooqui to take action against the officials who cut the electricity while the cricketers were practicing during IPL. Because of their actions, the brand image of Hyderabad and Telangana was badly damaged in the dispute.