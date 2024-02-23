Selena Gomez ‘feel safest’ in relationship with Benny Blanco

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you," the artist explained.

By ANI Published Date - 23 February 2024, 02:39 PM

Los Angeles: American singer Selena Gomez is at a lovely location with her boyfriend Benny Blanco. People reported that on Thursday, she appeared on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily and spoke about her new track ‘Love On.’ While discussing her latest album, Gomez revealed how her connection with Blanco made her feel comfortable.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” the artist explained.

“And I think it’s nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.” She and the celebrity record producer acknowledged their romance in December 2023, although having known one another for much longer. In 2019, they worked together on the song “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also featured Tainy and J Balvin.

She also spoke about how she picks who to work with, Gomez acknowledged that she doesn’t “feel very safe in a lot of rooms.” “But I find that when I work with new people, it’s fun to connect on what they’re walking through in life,” she said.

“And it’s like, oh, working with some great songwriters who know friends of friends and things like that. But I think it’s also important that I stay with my core group because they’re the people who can crack the code with me the best. They’re the ones that can help me explain what I want to say.” Gomez revealed a snippet of her new music video for ‘Love On’ on social media, as well as photographs from the video shoot.

“Omg !!!!” Blanco wrote in the comment section of her Instagram carousel, showing support for his girlfriend’s new project — and fashion-forward Parisian looks.

Earlier in the interview, the Disney graduate told Lowe that she spent two months in the French city, describing it as “one of the most romantic” locations. She and Blanco also had some romantic moments over Valentine’s Day. “I love you,” Gomez said in a snapshot of herself and her lover that she posted on her Instagram Story last week.

He also gave a touching tribute, tweeting a photo of the “Wolves” singer laughing in the backseat of a car while wearing a fuzzy coat and a white scarf over her head. “My valentine,” Blanco wrote.

A source close to the couple told People in January that Gomez has been “super happy and present” since beginning her relationship with Blanco.

“She seems to be feeling herself at the moment,” the insider said. “Maybe that’s Benny or maybe that’s just where she’s at personally and professionally.”