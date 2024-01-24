Selena Gomez proudly reveals body transformation

She took to her Instagram stories, sharing a series of pictures that showcased the evolution in her physical appearance throughout the years.

By ANI Updated On - 24 January 2024, 12:12 PM

Washington: Singer and actor Selena Gomez opened up about her physical transformation and said that she might not be “perfect” but “proud to be” the person she is today, according to People.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star, 31, first shared a photo from earlier days, where can be seen wearing a zebra-printed bikini. She wrote in the caption, “Today I realized I will never look like this again…”



Another picture, which is a more recent one, showed Gomez in a black, high-waisted bikini bottom with a white tube-top bikini top.

The caption along with the picture reads, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.”



In April 2022, Selena called out body shamers who criticized her look and said in her TikTok stories, “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway.”

Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in September 2017 due to complications from lupus has earlier shared that her condition causes “weight fluctuations” that used to bother her.

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that’s when I started noticing more of the body image stuff,” she said in an interview with friend Raquelle Stevens on her video podcast Giving Back Generation in November 2019. The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer said that the “combination” of her lupus and the medication she needs alters her weight, reported People.