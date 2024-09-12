Self-proclaimed reporter held on charges of extortion in HYDRAA’s name

| Self Proclaimed Reporter Held On Charges Of Extortion In Hydraas Name

Published Date - 12 September 2024

Fake Reporter Dagudu Ramu (file photo)

Sangareddy: Police arrested a self-proclaimed Journalist who attempted to extort money from the owner of an under construction house using the threat of informing the HYDRAA of the supposed rule violations on Thursday.

The alleged scribe Dagudu Ramu claimed himself as the reporter of a vernacular daily and threatened the house owner J Ravi of violating the construction rules, while building a house in Jayalakshmi Nagar in Beeramguda locality.

He threatened the house owner to inform the HYDRAA, RDO and Tahsildar concerned about the alleged violations and demanded Rs 5 lakh to buy his silence. A vexed house owner, lodged a complaint with the Ameenpur police, who nabbed Ramu.

Incidentally, just 10 day ago, a physiotherapist attempted to extort money from a builder in Ameenpur using the name of HYDRAA and was arrested by the police. Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh urged citizens to inform the police if anyone attempted to extort money in the name of HYDRAA.