Selfie craze claims life of youngster’s life in Adilabad

By | Published: 5:18 pm

Adilabad: A youngster accidentally drowned in a waterfall while taking a selfie at the edge of a rock near the natural wonder near Khandala village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Saturday. The incident came to light on Sunday.

Adilabad Rural Sub-Inspector said the deceased was identified as Akash, 22-year-old resident of Subhashagar in Adilabad town.

Akash met with the watery grave when he fell into a deep spot after he slipped from the rock while taking a selfie. His friends tried to rescue him, but in vain. His body was fished out with the help of expert divers pressed by policemen. The boys were picnicking at the waterfalls.

Based on a complaint lodged from by the family, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations have been taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .