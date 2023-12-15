Seminar explores women’s health challenges at NIT Warangal

Hanamkonda: The School of Management and Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at NIT, Warangal, organised a one-day seminar on “Physical and Psychological Issues in Women: Management of Risks and Challenges Before, During, and Postpartum Periods” here on Friday.

Dr S Glory Swarupa, Director General of the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), Hyderabad, and Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, were the guests at the programme. Speaking at the seminar, Dr Glory Swarupa underscored the pivotal role of women’s health in society and emphasized the indispensable support women offer to their families. She delved into the challenges women encounter concerning their health and well-being.

Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi expressed NIT Warangal’s commitment to organizing similar impactful events in the future, highlighting the pivotal role his mother played in shaping his life.

Throughout the day, the seminar hosted five insightful sessions dedicated to various aspects of women’s health. An encouraging turnout of around 170 women delegates actively participated in these sessions, contributing to meaningful discussions and exchanges.

Prof V Rama Devi, Head of the School of Management, and Prof Raja Vishwanathan, In-Charge Head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof SL Tulasi Devi, Prof K Madhavi, and Dr T Rahul were present.