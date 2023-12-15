Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum to mark 73 years with special hookah exhibition

Salar Jung Museum in the city is set to host a special exhibition featuring a collection of Hookahs from its archives to commemorate its 73rd Formation Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

The inauguration is scheduled for Saturday at 11:45 am in the Education Hall, Central Block. The Director and Staff of Salar Jung Museum has extended an invitation to the public, enthusiasts, and connoisseurs to witness the inauguration.

The exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Culture, is an unique opportunity for visitors to delve into the cultural and historical significance of Hookahs.

The Chief Guest is Nawab Athram Ali Khan, Member of the SJM Board, with Guests of Honour Prof. V. Kishan Rao, Dr. G. Kamalakar, and Dr. S. Jaikishan.