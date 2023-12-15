Hyderabad Metro On Hold For Shamshabad Airport: CM Revanth Reddy | Telangana News

The decision has sparked discussions about the future of the much-awaited connectivity project between the city and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad:Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has recently put the Hyderabad Airport Metro project on hold, citing the need for a comprehensive review of the project’s alignment and benefits.

