Hyderabad Metro On Hold For Shamshabad Airport: CM Revanth Reddy | Telangana News

Hyderabad:Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has recently put the Hyderabad Airport Metro project on hold, citing the need for a comprehensive review of the project’s alignment and benefits.
The decision has sparked discussions about the future of the much-awaited connectivity project between the city and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.