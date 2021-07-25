Seminar held at MCEME Secunderabad

ARTRAC General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Raj Shukla delivered the keynote address

Hyderabad: The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organised a seminar on ‘Industry Interaction on solutions for Problem Statements of Indian Army’, here on Saturday.

ARTRAC General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Raj Shukla delivered the keynote address, while Principal Secretary (IT Department) Jayesh Ranjan gave the inaugural speech and Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems MD & CEO RKB Jadeja gave an industry perspective. The first session of the seminar focused on the problem statements of the Indian Army in various domains as received from the environment, according to a press release. The second and third sessions were focused on presentations from the industry representatives on niche technological domains and solutions to various problem statements of the Indian Army, it said.

The seminar was attended by representatives of various training establishments of the Indian Army, industry representatives from the Hyderabad chapter of FICCI and other stakeholders.

