‘Senapathi’, an Aha OTT film, wins the Best Film at the Bollywood Life awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Photo: Instagram

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Senapathi’ is a crime thriller Telugu film that was released on Aha on December 31, 2021. The film was trending on Aha for more than 59 days. What a thrilling film it is. The film received good reviews from the critics and a good response from the viewers.

‘Senapathi’ is actually inspired by the Tamil movie 8 Thottakkal. Pavan Sadineni directed the film. The Telugu version was made with a lot of changes to the characters and their arcs. However, it managed to become a blockbuster.

Today, ‘Senapathi’ adds a beautiful accolade to its name. The film won the Best South Indian Film in the OTT Category at the Bollywood Life Awards. Pavan Sadineni was so happy with this win. He said that the victory would boost the OTT filmmakers’ energy levels much higher.

‘Senapathi’ stars Rajendra Prasad and Naresh Agastya in the main roles. The film was produced by Vishnu Prasad and Sushmitha Konidela under the banner of Gold Box Entertainment. Shravan Bharadwaj composed the music for the film.