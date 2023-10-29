Senior Congress leaders ask high command to review candidate lists

Kisan Congress national vice president M Kodanda Reddy and TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan wrote a letter to Congress senior leaders, stating that there was lot of dissent in the party over the candidates’ selection.

Hyderabad: Taking objection to ‘parachute’ leaders getting tickets to contest the ensuing elections and the hardwork of loyal leaders being neglected, senior Telangana Congress leaders have demanded the party high command to review and reconsider the candidature in many constituencies.

The Congress had released a list of 55 candidates on October 15 and the second list of 45 candidates on Friday. Since then, there have been widespread protests by ticket aspirants against the party’s decision to issue tickets to ‘parachute’ leaders.

Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and his son M Rohit had joined the Congress recently and were awarded tickets. Likewise, former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who joined the Congress on Saturday morning, found a place in the list that was released the same day.

Upset over the state of affairs in the party, Kisan Congress national vice president M Kodanda Reddy and TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan late on Saturday night wrote a letter to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi, stating that there was lot of dissent in the party over the candidates’ selection. Many loyal leaders, who served the party for years have been neglected and those who had joined the party recently were issued tickets, which was unfair, Niranjan said.

“We also personally spoke to the party high command and informed them about trouble in many constituencies. An appeal was made to review and reconsider the candidature of many in the 100 tickets issued so far,” Niranjan said.

On the possibilities of the high command considering their request, he said in the party’s better interest, an appeal was made and it was up to the high command to take a call.