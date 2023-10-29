Congress made Telangana suffer, says CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday trained his guns one by one on Congress leaders in Telangana for neglecting the needs of the region, which resulted in water diversion to other regions in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Criticising the Congress for focusing on votes rather than genuinely working for the welfare of the people, he said the Congress had made the Telangana region suffer when it was in power, with the State still reeling under the aftermath.

Addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meetings at Kodad, Thungathurthy and Alair as part of his Assembly election campaign, the Chief Minister also pointed out that contrary to the Congress claim of delivering the State, truth was that the Congress was forced to announce the formation of Telangana State due to the united fight put up by the people of Telangana led by him.

Telangana was continuing to suffer the consequences of the past injustices done by the Congress regime even today. Unless the voters acted wisely and chose the government which works for them, the dark ages of the past would return to Telangana, he said.

Ridiculing TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that three hours of power would be sufficient for the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister also slammed former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for accusing him of wasting power on the sector.

“Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar came to Tandur and shamelessly declared that the Congress government in Karnataka was supplying five hours of power. Isn’t it stupidity to make such an announcement in a State where 24-hour power supply is already in place?” he asked.

Chandrashekhar Rao also targeted Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka for stating that no area in Kodad received Kaleshwaram project water, whereas fast was that several areas of Kodad including the Mote area were getting Kaleshwaram water for the last three-and-a-half years. He appealed to farmers to decide whether they wanted their agricultural lands to reap two crops per year or become barren.

The Chief Minister urged voters to carefully consider their choices in the upcoming elections, emphasising the need to select candidates and parties that would work for the State’s betterment. He asked them not to rely solely on the words of others, but to think independently and make informed decisions.

“While the BRS is working with dedication for the well-being of the people, opposition parties like the Congress are busy with their self-serving motives,” he said.

At Kodad, Chandrashekhar Rao vowed to supply water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to the Udayasamudram project via Musi River, to end the irrigation water woes of farmers of erstwhile Nalgonda district permanently. Many BRS leaders from Nalgonda had appealed to him in this regard and the linking project would be taken up after the BRS got re-elected, he said.

“I take the responsibility of ensuring that Kaleshwaram water is supplied to Asifnagar canal via Musi, Udayasamudram and Peddadevulapalli Cheruvu. This will ensure that there will be no dearth of water to Kodad, Nagarjunasagar and Huzurnagar constituencies and local farmers can cultivate two crops every year,” he said.

The Chief Minister also encouraged residents of Kodad to vote unitedly for the election of BRS candidate B Mallaiah Yadav and assured a BC Bhavan in Kodad with an expenditure of Rs.10 crore, if Mallaiah Yadav secured a resounding victory.