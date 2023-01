| Senior Ips Officer Sandeep Shandilya Assumes Charge As Director Of Rbvrr Tspa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police, Sandeep Shandilya assumed charge as Director, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) on Friday. He took charge from the former director, VV Srinivas Rao.

Shandilya, a 1993 batch IPS officer earlier served as Additional Director General of Police, Railways and Road Safety and Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

