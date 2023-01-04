| Telangana Govt Issues Notification On Transfer Posting Of Ips Officers

The State government on Tuesday issued a notification on transfer and posting of IPS officers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:12 AM, Wed - 4 January 23

Accordingly, Rajiv Ratan, Additional Director General of Police (Organization), is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Telangana State Police Housing Corporation.

C.V. Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City is placed in full additional charge of the newly created post of Additional Director General, Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau.

Sandeep Shandilya, Additional Director General of Police, Railways & Road Safety is transferred and posted as Director, Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad.

Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, Addl. Director General of Police (Operations), Greyhounds & OCTOPUS is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Organization & Legal.

B. Shivdhar Reddy, Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Railways & Road Safety.

Abhilasha Bisht, Additional Director General of Police, TSSP Battalions, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Welfare and Sports. The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Home Guards, until further orders.

Shikha Goel, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety, SHE Teams & Bharosa, Hyderabad.

Veerisetty Venkata Srinivasa Rao, Chairman, TSLPRB is placed in full additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Police Computer Services, until further orders.

Swati Lakra, Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety, SHE Teams & Bharosa, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, TSSP Battalions.

Vijay Kumar, who is waiting of posting, is posted as Addl. Director General of Police (Operations), Greyhounds & OCTOPUS, Telangana, Hyderabad.

Y. Nagi Reddy, Additional Director General of Police, North Zone is transferred and posted as Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services.

Vikram Singh Mann, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, L&O, Hyderabad City.

M. Stephen Raveendra, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad is placed in full additional charge of the newly created post of Inspector General of Police, Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau.

G. Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City.

Shahnawaz Qasim, Director, Minorities Welfare, Telangana is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Multizone-II.

Dr. Tarun Joshi, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Inspector General of Police, Training O/o DGP, Telangana, Hyderabad.

V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Inspector General of Police (Personnel) O/o DGP, Telangana, Hyderabad.

S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, IPS (2004), Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Multizone-I.

M. Ramesh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Provisioning and Logistics.

Kartikeya, Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR), Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence.

K. Ramesh Naidu, Joint Director, TSPA is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajanna Zone.

M. Srinivasulu, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, CAR, Hyderabad City.

Tafseer Iqubal, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Security Wing.

Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, DD, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

Rema Rajeshwari, Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Yadadri Zone in the rank of SP. She will also continue to hold the charge of Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda District, until further orders.

L.S. Chowhan, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jogulamba Zone in the rank of SP.

K. Narayan Naik who is waiting for posting, is posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad in the rank of SP.

J. Parimala Hana Nutan, Superintendent of Police, CID is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Admn), Hyderabad City in the rank of SP.

R. Bhaskaran, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police, CI Cell, Intelligence.