Senior journalist Pasham Jagannatha Naidu passes away

Pasham Jagannatha Naidu worked in various capacities in Andhra Jyothi, Udayam, Eenadu and Vaartha in Hyderabad, Kadapa, and Tirupati

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:54 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Tirupati: Senior journalist Pasham Jagannatha Naidu passed away at his home in Yogimallavaram village near Tiruchanoor here on Monday morning. He was 65.

Naidu worked in various capacities in Andhra Jyothi, Udayam, Eenadu and Vaartha in Hyderabad, Kadapa, and Tirupati. After his retirement he ran a Telugu daily also for sometime.

His family members said the funeral will be held at Pachikaluva village, Chittoor District on Tuesday.

Also Read Telangana: School Education department transfers certain additional directors