Senior Journalist Devireddy Srinath Reddy passes away

Senior Journalist Devireddy Srinath Reddy was appointed as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy for two terms by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:48 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy and Senior Journalist Devireddy Srinath Reddy passed away here on Wednesday. He was 65 and is survived by wife and two daughters and grandchildren.

Srinath Reddy was the Senior most Journalist who worked for Indian Express, Andhra Prabha group for over four decades in various capacities and retired. Later, he was appointed as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy for two terms by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Srinath reddy was known for his stellar leadership qualities and his unwavering commitment to development of Rayalaseema region.

Born in Pulivendula of Kadapa district, he was in the forefront of struggles for Rayalaseema development and for welfare of Journalists as a union leader.

He was suffering from cancer and other related ailments for a long time. His funeral will be conducted in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Friday.