Veteran journalist Aakiri Ramakrishna Rao passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:10 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Former news editor of Doordarshan Aakiri Ramakrishna Rao passed away here on Tuesday. He was 78 and survived by his wife, son, daughter, and grandchildren.

Ramkrishna Rao was a veteran journalist who started his career in all-India radio and later switched over to Doordarshan when the government ran a broadcasting organisation and began news capsules in the Hyderabad center. He retired as news editor of DDK in Hyderabad.

Post his retirement selected in Visakhapatnam and was suffering from ill health. The funeral will be held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.