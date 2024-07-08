Karimnagar: Founder member of Sikasa, the front organisation of CPI Maoist, Ramakanth, was arrested by Telangana police from his house in Jammikunta on Monday moring.

Ramakanth was a former Central Committee member of the then CPI-ML (People’s War) and was known by his aliases Mohammed Hussein Riaz and Sudhakar

Ramakanth, who worked in the extremist party for about 30 years, was arrested in Jharkhand state and spent 12 years in jail for. Ten years ago, he was released on bail on health grounds and was leading a normal life in Jammikunta.

The reasons for the arrest are not yet disclosed by the police. Further details are awaited.