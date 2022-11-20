| Separate Ministry For Physically Challenged To Be Set Up In Telangana Koppula

Published Date - 09:06 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Koppula Eashwar has said that a separate ministry for physically challenged people would be set up to provide more benefits to such persons.

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar has said that a separate ministry for physically challenged people would be set up to provide more benefits to such persons. Presently, the Disabled Welfare wing was with the Women and Child Welfare department, he said, assuring a separate ministry by talking with the Chief Minister.

The minister also assured to set up a battery operated tricycle repairing center in every district besides providing scooties to PG and Degree holders. The minister distributed retrofitted three wheeler vehicles to 40 physically challenged persons in a programme held in the mini stadium here on Sunday.

Stating that the State government was giving top priority for the welfare of disabled, he said earlier, a budget of just Rs 5 crore was allocated to PHC. However, the figure rose to Rs 60 crore after the formation of a separate Telangana state.

Telangana was the only state which was giving top priority for disabled persons. As part of it, Rs 3,000 pension has been provided to the people and no state in the country was giving such an amount to disabled. Only Rs 950 pension was being given in Gujarat, native state of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasizing the need to implement disabled act 2016 section 92 perfectly, he assured to provide Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to PHC candidates to lead life on their own by establishing small business.

Seeking the blessing of disabled people to the state government, the minister informed to organize disabled day scheduled on December 3 on a grand scale. Government was ready to implement advice on the disabled and their associations, he said.

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, zilla parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha, municipal chairperson Boga Sravani, Collector G Ravi, RDO Madhuri and others were present.