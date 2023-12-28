Separate narcotics cell to come up soon in Kothagudem: SP Dr. Vineeth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G releasing annual crime report in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: A narcotics cell would soon be formed to check ganja and other psychotropic drugs smuggling in Kothagudem district, informed Superintendent of Police, Dr. Vineeth G. The previous government laid focus on the control of NDPS cases just like the present government prioritised control of drugs. As part of that steps would be taken to set up the narcotic cell, he said.

Presenting the media the annual crime report here on Thursday, the SP informed that there was a 100 percent decrease in murder for gain and robbery cases while there was an 18 percent increase in the cyber crimes this year.

Last year 117 cyber crimes were reported while in this year 138 cases were registered with a loss of amount of Rs 4.76 crore while an amount of Rs 76.24 lakh was frozen and Rs 91, 000 was handed over to the victims, Dr. Vineeth revealed.

Out of 2, 889 cases conviction was achieved in 1493 cases with a conviction rate of 51.67 percent with an increase of 8.77 percent. 56 persons were given sentences in 31 grave cases of which 13 were NDPS cases. Nine persons were sentenced to life imprisonment, one to 25 years imprisonment and one to 20 year jail term.

In 2023, in 43 Left wing extremist cases, 80 prime accused were arrested of whom one was a State committee member, three were LOS commanders, one LOS Dy. Commander. Five Maoists including one Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangh (DAKMS) committee member and one action team member of south Bastar DVC surrendered.

In an exchange of fire under Cherla police station limits two Maoists, Madakam Yerraiah and Sodi Ganga were killed. Four firearms and two land mines were seized in different cases, other explosive material and Rs 24.25 lakh cash, the SP said.

There has been an increase in murders (23.8 percent), bodily offences (4.97), fatal road accidents (11.3), POCSO cases (2.38), crime against SC/ST (7.69) and women (7.25 percent). There was fall in ordinary thefts (27.12 percent) and rape cases (6.56 percent) this year.

In 2023, 29 rowdy sheets were opened and 232 rowdy sheets were maintained at present. Likewise, 41 suspect sheets were opened and 628 suspect sheets were being maintained. A total of 5293 cases were reported in 2023 with an increase of 0.35 percent in crime rate. 4734 kg of ganja worth Rs 11.62 crore was seized.

The biggest achievement for the was peaceful conduct of Assembly elections as Kothagudem was a Left wing extremism affected district, Dr. Vineeth said while appreciating the district police for their coordinated efforts in that direction.