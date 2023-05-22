‘September Shoes’ can get your shoes customised to match your outfits

Nishka Agarwal designs comfortable yet beautiful shoes customised as per your needs

Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Wearing customised outfits and getting matching bags for them has always been a tradition for every occasion.

But have you heard of getting customised shoes to match your outfits on special days? September Shoes, named after the birth month of the founder, Nishka Agarwal designs comfortable yet beautiful shoes customised as per your needs.

Everything in their shoe can be customised, from size, colour, embroidery, and pattern to the length of the heel! “It has always been my dream to see people wear shoes they truly love, shoes that are comfortable yet stylish. I hate seeing people uncomfortable in heels. That’s why I decided to make comfortable shoes for everyone,” she says.

This is one of the only brands in Hyderabad that can give you shoes that are handmade and use only vegan leather. They make classy, elegant, and affordable shoes to match your ethnic as well as western outfits and also customise them according to the outfits and embroideries. They make dancing shoes and heels that you can wear while dancing.

Being a dancer, Nishka always wanted to wear comfortable heels which would let her dance just as she could without wearing any footwear. This is when she decided to make heels that everyone could wear while dancing.

“As dancing shoes, our block heels are lightweight, which makes them easy to move in. We always suggest back straps as they provide extra grip while dancing,” the 33-year-old added.

September Shoes fills the gap between personal style and the trends of today. Their shoes are handcrafted by local artisans who are skilled to perfection in their field.

“We ask our customers to give us all their specifications, so we can cater to their exact requirements,” she says. Once the details are noted, their karigars make the shoes by hand at their warehouse in the old city and deliver them in 3 to 7 days depending on the number of orders.

With a store at Masab Tank, September Shoes has been customising footwear for all walks of life. They have been delivering about 400 pairs of customised shoes per month, with bridal footwear being their speciality, particularly heels.

The prices of their footwear start at around Rs 2,500 and can go up to Rs 7,500 for bridal heels according to the customisation.