Series of events showcasing strength, capability of Telangana Police held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Mon - 5 June 23

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali checks out weapons on display as part of the exhibition organised by the Telangana Police to mark the decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day, in Hyderabad on Sunday. —Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A series of events, showcasing the strength and capability of Telangana Police, as part of the ‘Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu’, were organized in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The day began with a mega rally at Tank Bund where police vehicles including patrol cars, Blue Colts bikes, riot control vehicles like ‘Vajra’ and water cannon, police mobile command and control centre, and different types of fire tenders participated. Home Minister Mahmood Ali had flagged off the rally in the presence of senior officials of the Telangana Police.

In the afternoon, a police exhibition, ‘Know Your Protectors’ was held at Necklace Road. Different wings of the city police including the dog squad, police band, and clues teams exhibited their professional work to the public, at the expo.

In Rachakonda, policemen from different wings participated in a special rally, which was flagged off by Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The cynosure of all eyes was the drone show organized by the Cyberabad Police. About 500 drones in synchronisation displayed the remarkable journey of Telangana from the formation of the State till date.

The special force personnel of the Cyberabad Police exhibited their skills to the public at the ‘Striking Drill’.

Senior officials of Telangana Police including DGP Anjani Kumar, Additional DG Ravi Gupta, Additional DG (CID) Mahesh M Bhagwat, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra and Rachakonda Cyberabad Commissioner D S Chauhan and other officials participated in the programme.