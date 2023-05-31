Telangana Police launch Anti-Narcotics, Cyber Security bureaus

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the two bureaus

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:04 AM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: Taking the fight against cybercrime and narcotics to the next level, the Telangana police launched the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) and the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSANB) on Wednesday.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the two bureaus that would function from the Integrated Command and Control Centre Building at Banjara Hills.

Mahmood Ali said the State government was taking all steps to strengthen the police department and providing the required funds to procure the latest technology to excel in the prevention and detection of all types of crimes. “The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had since the beginning emphasised on the need to have full control over the law and order in the State and it helped immensely in growth and development,” he said.

Srinivas Goud said the police department was working hard to ensure peace in the State. “Due to efforts of the police department, there is a decline in smuggling and sale of drugs in the State.”

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, said nowadays there was not much difference between conventional and cybercrime because, in every conventional crime, there is the use of technology. “The difference between conventional crime and cybercrime is a blur,” he said.

