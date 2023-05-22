Telangana Police track 4,226 mobile phones using CEIR

Since the launch of CEIR in Telangana on April 13, the police had blocked 16,011 mobile phones and 4,226 phones were traced, said DGP Anjani Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana police tracked down 4,226 mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) and handed over 1016 handsets back to their rightful owners within a month of the launch of CEIR. The mobile phones were either stolen or lost by the owners.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said that since the launch of CEIR in Telangana on April 13, the police had blocked 16,011 mobile phones and 4,226 phones were traced of which 1,016 were handed over to the rightful owners after unblocking.

“The Telangana police was selected for pilot project of the CEIR which was officially launched on May 17 in the country while in the State it was started on April 19. All the police units have contributed in tracing the lost/stolen mobile phones,” said Anjani Kumar.

The Telangana police had organized training for 60 police personnel initially who later trained many other policemen in all 780 police stations in the State. The CEIR portal is developed by the Department of Telecommunication.

Additional DGP Crime Investigation Department, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat monitored the day to day progress of the cases. The owners had approached the police and made complaint about theft or losing their mobile phone. Using CEIR the gadgets were blocked and later after tracing following necessary procedure the mobile phones were unblocked.

“The integration of the CEIR application with CCTNS citizen portal has been completed. We are making an appeal to the citizens of Telangana to utilize the service on citizen portal without visiting to Mee Seva/ Police Station for lost/missing of mobile devices,” said Anjani Kumar.

Also Read DGP Anjani Kumar calls for joint effort to curb illegal flow of liquor into Telangana