Setting aspirations high: Sweeper’s son from Telangana likely to become IAS officer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Naresh Akunuri (file pic).

Bhupalpally: He not only believed in the words ‘dream big, aim high’, but also proved them right with his hard work and commitment. Born into abject poverty, 29-year-old Akunuri Naresh, an IIT graduate, secured the 117th rank in the Civil services exam 2021. While his father, Ailaiah, is a daily wage earner at Kashimpally village here, his mother Sulochana, is lending hand by working as a sweeper at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) office here on outsourcing basis.

Naresh, who has been a one-of- a-kind child since his childhood, studied up to 5th class at the village government school and completed 6th to 10 th classes at AP Social Welfare Residential School for Boy and Junior college, Narsampet in erstwhile Warangal district from 2003 to 2008. Later, he joined MPC (Intermediate) in the APSWRS (Boys) Junior College, Chilkur, Rangareddy district, and passed out in 2010. Due to his penchant for studies, he secured the seat in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, and got B.Tech in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering in 2015.

“Later, I joined as the Information Technology Analyst in the Citi Bank in Chennai and worked there for three years. During my job with the bank, I was able to attend the Civils services coaching classes at the famous ‘Shankar IAS Academy’ there,” said Naresh who looks humble, and modest to the core. “Though I made the first attempt in 2017, I secured 782nd rank in 2019, and got allocated to Indian Railway Personnel Service. Presently, I am now on training,” Naresh said. He made his parents proud on his fifth attempt by securing 117th rank and is likely to get IPS if not IAS. Naresh said that the support of his parents was very much there since his childhood.

“Despite hardships, they never discouraged me or asked me to settle with some job. I will remain indebted to my parents and my wife for the success. I will strive to bring about a change in the lives of the poor,” Naresh said. It may be worth mentioning here that Naresh’s elder brother Suresh is working as the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer in Warangal. Naresh said that his elder brother stood by him always. “We feel proud of our son. He not only made us proud, but also our villagers,” said Ailaiah.

